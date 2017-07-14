Meilleure série dramatique

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Meilleure comédie

Veep (HBO)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Master of None (Netflix)

Atlanta (FX)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Black-ish (ABC)

Modern Family (ABC)

Meilleure mini-série

FEUD: Bette And Joan (FX)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

The Night Of (HBO)

Genius (National Geographic)

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Sterling K.Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO)

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Meilleur acteur dans une série, comédie

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Meilleure actrice dans une série, comédie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Pamela Adlon, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie (Netflix)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Meilleur acteur dans un téléfilm ou une mini-série

Ewan McGregor, Fargo(FX)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock (PBS/BBC)

Geoffrey Rush, Genius (National Geographic)

John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO)

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard Of Lies (HBO)

Meilleure actrice dans un téléfilm ou une mini-série

Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette And Joan (FX)

Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette And Joan (FX)

Film de télévision

Black Mirror: San Junipero (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

The Wizard Of Lies (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

Emissions et séries affichant le plus grand nombre de nominations:

Saturday Night Live: 22

Westworld: 22

Stranger Things: 18

FEUD: Bette And Joan: 18

Veep: 17

Diffuseurs avec le plus de nominations:

HBO: 110

Netflix: 91

NBC: 60