La 75e soirée des Golden Globes se tient le 7 janvier 2018 et est animée par Seth Meyers.

SECTION CINÉMA

Meilleur film dramatique

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meilleure comédie ou comédie musicale

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Meilleure actrice dans un rôle dramatique

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All The Money In The World

Meilleur acteur dans un rôle dramatique

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkets Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie ou une comédie musicale

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie ou une comédie musicale

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meilleur réalisateur

Guillermo del Torro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Meilleur scénario

Guillermo del Torro et Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Elizabeth Hannah et Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Meilleur film d’animation

The Baby Boss

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Meilleur film étranger

A Fantastic Woman, Chili

First They Killed My Father, Cambodge

In the Fade, Allemagne/France

Loveless, Russie

The Square, Suède/Allemagne/France

Meilleure musique de film

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Meilleure chanson de film

«Home», Ferdinand

«Mighty River», Mudbound

«Remember Me», Coco

«The Star», The Star

«This Is Me», The Greatest Showman

SECTION TÉLÉVISION

Meilleure série dramatique

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Meilleure série comique

black-ish (ABC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Master of None (Netflix)

Smilf (Showtime)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Meilleur téléfilm ou mini-série

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette And Joan (FX)

The Sinner (USA Network)

Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)

Meilleure actrice de soutien

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette And Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Meilleur acteur de soutien

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, Smilf

Meilleur acteur dans une série comique

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou un film pour la télévision



David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: BEtte And Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou un film pour la télévision

Lara Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies