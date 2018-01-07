La 75e soirée des Golden Globes se tient le 7 janvier 2018 et est animée par Seth Meyers.
SECTION CINÉMA
Meilleur film dramatique
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meilleure comédie ou comédie musicale
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Meilleure actrice dans un rôle dramatique
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All The Money In The World
Meilleur acteur dans un rôle dramatique
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkets Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Meilleure actrice dans une comédie ou une comédie musicale
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Meilleur acteur dans une comédie ou une comédie musicale
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meilleur réalisateur
Guillermo del Torro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Meilleur scénario
Guillermo del Torro et Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Elizabeth Hannah et Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Meilleur film d’animation
The Baby Boss
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Meilleur film étranger
A Fantastic Woman, Chili
First They Killed My Father, Cambodge
In the Fade, Allemagne/France
Loveless, Russie
The Square, Suède/Allemagne/France
Meilleure musique de film
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Meilleure chanson de film
«Home», Ferdinand
«Mighty River», Mudbound
«Remember Me», Coco
«The Star», The Star
«This Is Me», The Greatest Showman
SECTION TÉLÉVISION
Meilleure série dramatique
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Meilleure série comique
black-ish (ABC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Master of None (Netflix)
Smilf (Showtime)
Will & Grace (NBC)
Meilleur téléfilm ou mini-série
Big Little Lies (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
Feud: Bette And Joan (FX)
The Sinner (USA Network)
Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)
Meilleure actrice de soutien
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette And Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette And Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Meilleur acteur de soutien
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, Smilf
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou un film pour la télévision
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: BEtte And Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou un film pour la télévision
Lara Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies