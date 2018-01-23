« The Shape of Water » de Guillermo del Toro domine les nominations à la 90e cérémonie des Oscars, annoncées mardi par Andy Serkis et Tiffany Haddish. Avec treize citations, la romance fantastique devance « Dunkirk », « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri » et « Lady Bird ».
Le réalisateur québécois, Denis Villeneuve, dont le film «Blade Runner 2049» a reçu cinq nominations – toutes dans des catégories techniques – est quant à lui absent dans les catégories Meilleur réalisateur et Meilleur film.
Meilleur film
« The Shape of Water » de Guillermo del Toro
« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri » de Martin McDonagh
« Lady Bird » de Greta Gerwig
« Dunkirk » de Christopher Nolan
« Get Out » de Jordan Peele
« Call Me by Your Name » de Luca Guadagnino
« Pentagon Papers » de Steven Spielberg
« Darkest Hour » de Joe Wright
« Phantom Thread » de Paul Thomas Anderson
Meilleur réalisateur
Guillermo del Toro pour « The Shape of Water »
Christopher Nolan pour « Dunkirk »
Greta Gerwig pour « Lady Bird »
Jordan Peele pour « Get Out »
Paul Thomas Anderson pour « Phantom Thread »
Meilleure actrice
Saoirse Ronan dans « Lady Bird »
Frances McDormand dans « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »
Sally Hawkins dans « The Shape of Water »
Margot Robbie dans « I, Tonya »
Meryl Streep dans « Pentagon Papers »
Meilleur acteur
Gary Oldman dans « Darkest Hour »
Daniel Kaluuya dans « Get Out »
Timothée Chalamet dans « Call Me by Your Name »
Daniel Day-Lewis dans « Phantom Thread »
Denzel Washington dans « Roman J. Israel, Esq »
Meilleur second rôle féminin
Allison Janney dans « I, Tonya »
Laurie Metcalf dans « Lady Bird »
Mary J. Blidge dans « Mudbound »
Octavia Spencer dans « The Shape of Water »
Lesley Manville dans « Phantom Thread »
Meilleur second rôle masculin
Sam Rockwell dans « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »
Willem Dafoe dans « The Florida Project »
Richard Jenkins dans « The Shape of Water »
Woody Harrelson dans « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »
Christopher Plummer dans « All the Money in the World »
Meilleur scénario original
« The Shape of Water »
« Lady Bird »
« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »
« Get Out »
« The Big Sick »
Meilleur scénario adapté
« Molly’s Game »
« Call Me by Your Name »
« The Disaster Artist »
« Mudbound »
« Logan »
Meilleur film d’animation
« Baby Boss »
« Coco »
« Parvana »
« Ferdinand »
« La Passion Van Gogh »
Meilleur film documentaire
« Visages, villages » d’Angès Varda et JR
« Icarus » de Bryan Fogel
« Strong Island » de Yance Ford
« Last Men in Aleppo » de Feras Fayyad et Kareen Abeed
« Abacus : Small Enough to Jail » de Steve James, Mark Mitten et Julie Goldman
Meilleur film en langue étrangère
« Une femme fantastique » de Sebastian Lelio (Chili)
« L’Insulte » de Ziad Doueiri (Liban)
« Faute d’amour » d’Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russie)
« The Square » de Ruben Östlund (Suède)
« Corps et âme » de Ildiko Enyedi (Hongrie)
Meilleure musique de film
« Dunkirk », Hans Zimmer
« Phantom Thread », Jonny Greenwood
« The Shape of Water », Alexandre Desplat
« Star Wars : The Last Jedi », John Williams
« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri », Carter Burwell
Meilleure chanson originale
« Mighty River », « Mudbound »
« Mystery of Love », « Call Me by Your Name »
« Remember Me », « Coco »
« Stan Up for Something », « Marshall »
« This is me », « The Greatest Showman »
Meilleure photographie
« Blade Runner 2049 »
« Darkest Hour »
« Dunkirk »
« Mudbound »
« The Shape of Water »
Meilleur montage
« Baby Driver »
« Dunkirk »
« I, Tonya »
« The Shape of Water »
« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »
Meilleurs effets visuels
« Blade Runner 2049 »
« Star Wars : The Last Jedi »
« War for the Planet of the Apes »
« Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 »
« Kong : Skull Island »
Meilleurs décors
« Beauty and the Beast »
« Blade Runner 2049 »
« Darkest Hour »
« Dunkirk »
« The Shape of Water »
Meilleurs costumes
« Beauty and the Beast »
« Darkest Hour »
« Phantom Thread »
« The Shape of Water »
« Confident Royal »
Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures
« Darkest Hour »
« Wonder »
« Confident Royal »
Meilleur son (montage)
« Baby Driver »
« Blade Runner 2049 »
« Dunkirk »
« The Shape of Water »
« Star Wars : The Last Jedi »
Meilleur son (mixage)
« Baby Driver »
« Blade Runner 2049 »
« Dunkirk »
« The Shape of Water »
« Star Wars : The Last Jedi »
Meilleur court métrage de fiction
« The Eleven O’Clock » de Derin Seale
« The Silent Child » de Chris Overton et Rachel Shenton
« Watu Wote/All of Us » de Katja Benrath
« The Nephew Emmett » de Kevin Wilson Jr.
Meilleur court métrage documentaire
« Edith+Eddie » de Laura Checkoway
« Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 » de Frank Stiefel
« Heroin(e) » d’Elaine McMillion
« Knife Skills » de Thomas Lennon
« Traffic Stop » de Kate Davis et David Heilbroner
Meilleur court métrage d’animation
« Dear Basketball » de Glen Keane et Kobe Bryant
« Lou » de Dave Mullins et Dana Murray
« Negative Space » de Max Porter et Ru Kuwahata
« Revolting Rhymes » de Jan Lachauer et Jakob Schuh
« Garden Party » de Victor Caire