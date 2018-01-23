« The Shape of Water » de Guillermo del Toro domine les nominations à la 90e cérémonie des Oscars, annoncées mardi par Andy Serkis et Tiffany Haddish. Avec treize citations, la romance fantastique devance « Dunkirk », « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri » et « Lady Bird ».

Le réalisateur québécois, Denis Villeneuve, dont le film «Blade Runner 2049» a reçu cinq nominations – toutes dans des catégories techniques – est quant à lui absent dans les catégories Meilleur réalisateur et Meilleur film.

Meilleur film
« The Shape of Water » de Guillermo del Toro
« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri » de Martin McDonagh
« Lady Bird » de Greta Gerwig
« Dunkirk » de Christopher Nolan
« Get Out » de Jordan Peele
« Call Me by Your Name » de Luca Guadagnino
« Pentagon Papers » de Steven Spielberg
« Darkest Hour » de Joe Wright
« Phantom Thread » de Paul Thomas Anderson

Meilleur réalisateur
Guillermo del Toro pour « The Shape of Water »
Christopher Nolan pour « Dunkirk »
Greta Gerwig pour « Lady Bird »
Jordan Peele pour « Get Out »
Paul Thomas Anderson pour « Phantom Thread »

Meilleure actrice
Saoirse Ronan dans « Lady Bird »
Frances McDormand dans « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »
Sally Hawkins dans « The Shape of Water »
Margot Robbie dans « I, Tonya »
Meryl Streep dans « Pentagon Papers »

Meilleur acteur
Gary Oldman dans « Darkest Hour »
Daniel Kaluuya dans « Get Out »
Timothée Chalamet dans « Call Me by Your Name »
Daniel Day-Lewis dans « Phantom Thread »
Denzel Washington dans « Roman J. Israel, Esq »

Meilleur second rôle féminin
Allison Janney dans « I, Tonya »
Laurie Metcalf dans « Lady Bird »
Mary J. Blidge dans « Mudbound »
Octavia Spencer dans « The Shape of Water »
Lesley Manville dans « Phantom Thread »

Meilleur second rôle masculin
Sam Rockwell dans « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »
Willem Dafoe dans « The Florida Project »
Richard Jenkins dans « The Shape of Water »
Woody Harrelson dans « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »
Christopher Plummer dans « All the Money in the World »

Meilleur scénario original
« The Shape of Water »
« Lady Bird »
« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »
« Get Out »
« The Big Sick »

Meilleur scénario adapté
« Molly’s Game »
« Call Me by Your Name »
« The Disaster Artist »
« Mudbound »
« Logan »

Meilleur film d’animation
« Baby Boss »
« Coco »
« Parvana »
« Ferdinand »
« La Passion Van Gogh »

Meilleur film documentaire
« Visages, villages » d’Angès Varda et JR
« Icarus » de Bryan Fogel
« Strong Island » de Yance Ford
« Last Men in Aleppo » de Feras Fayyad et Kareen Abeed
« Abacus : Small Enough to Jail » de Steve James, Mark Mitten et Julie Goldman

Meilleur film en langue étrangère
« Une femme fantastique » de Sebastian Lelio (Chili)
« L’Insulte » de Ziad Doueiri (Liban)
« Faute d’amour » d’Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russie)
« The Square » de Ruben Östlund (Suède)
« Corps et âme » de Ildiko Enyedi (Hongrie)

Meilleure musique de film
« Dunkirk », Hans Zimmer
« Phantom Thread », Jonny Greenwood
« The Shape of Water », Alexandre Desplat
« Star Wars : The Last Jedi », John Williams
« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri », Carter Burwell

Meilleure chanson originale
« Mighty River », « Mudbound »
« Mystery of Love », « Call Me by Your Name »
« Remember Me », « Coco »
« Stan Up for Something », « Marshall »
« This is me », « The Greatest Showman »

Meilleure photographie
« Blade Runner 2049 »
« Darkest Hour »
« Dunkirk »
« Mudbound »
« The Shape of Water »

Meilleur montage
« Baby Driver »
« Dunkirk »
« I, Tonya »
« The Shape of Water »
« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »

Meilleurs effets visuels
« Blade Runner 2049 »
« Star Wars : The Last Jedi »
« War for the Planet of the Apes »
« Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 »
« Kong : Skull Island »

Meilleurs décors
« Beauty and the Beast »
« Blade Runner 2049 »
« Darkest Hour »
« Dunkirk »
« The Shape of Water »

Meilleurs costumes
« Beauty and the Beast »
« Darkest Hour »
« Phantom Thread »
« The Shape of Water »
« Confident Royal »

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures
« Darkest Hour »
« Wonder »
« Confident Royal »

Meilleur son (montage)
« Baby Driver »
« Blade Runner 2049 »
« Dunkirk »
« The Shape of Water »
« Star Wars : The Last Jedi »

Meilleur son (mixage)
« Baby Driver »
« Blade Runner 2049 »
« Dunkirk »
« The Shape of Water »
« Star Wars : The Last Jedi »

Meilleur court métrage de fiction
« The Eleven O’Clock » de Derin Seale
« The Silent Child » de Chris Overton et Rachel Shenton
« Watu Wote/All of Us » de Katja Benrath
« The Nephew Emmett » de Kevin Wilson Jr.

Meilleur court métrage documentaire
« Edith+Eddie » de Laura Checkoway
« Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 » de Frank Stiefel
« Heroin(e) » d’Elaine McMillion
« Knife Skills » de Thomas Lennon
« Traffic Stop » de Kate Davis et David Heilbroner

Meilleur court métrage d’animation
« Dear Basketball » de Glen Keane et Kobe Bryant
« Lou » de Dave Mullins et Dana Murray
« Negative Space » de Max Porter et Ru Kuwahata
« Revolting Rhymes » de Jan Lachauer et Jakob Schuh
« Garden Party » de Victor Caire

Aussi dans Culture :

Nous utilisons maintenant la plateforme de commentaires Facebook Comments sur notre site web. Grâce à celle-ci, vous pourrez laisser vos commentaires par l’entremise de votre compte Facebook directement sous les articles sur notre site web. Pour ceux qui ne sont pas membres du réseau social, nous vous invitons à faire vos commentaires via l’adresse courriel opinions@journalmetro.com. Merci de nous lire!