« The Shape of Water » de Guillermo del Toro domine les nominations à la 90e cérémonie des Oscars, annoncées mardi par Andy Serkis et Tiffany Haddish. Avec treize citations, la romance fantastique devance « Dunkirk », « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri » et « Lady Bird ».

Le réalisateur québécois, Denis Villeneuve, dont le film «Blade Runner 2049» a reçu cinq nominations – toutes dans des catégories techniques – est quant à lui absent dans les catégories Meilleur réalisateur et Meilleur film.

Meilleur film

« The Shape of Water » de Guillermo del Toro

« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri » de Martin McDonagh

« Lady Bird » de Greta Gerwig

« Dunkirk » de Christopher Nolan

« Get Out » de Jordan Peele

« Call Me by Your Name » de Luca Guadagnino

« Pentagon Papers » de Steven Spielberg

« Darkest Hour » de Joe Wright

« Phantom Thread » de Paul Thomas Anderson

Meilleur réalisateur

Guillermo del Toro pour « The Shape of Water »

Christopher Nolan pour « Dunkirk »

Greta Gerwig pour « Lady Bird »

Jordan Peele pour « Get Out »

Paul Thomas Anderson pour « Phantom Thread »

Meilleure actrice

Saoirse Ronan dans « Lady Bird »

Frances McDormand dans « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »

Sally Hawkins dans « The Shape of Water »

Margot Robbie dans « I, Tonya »

Meryl Streep dans « Pentagon Papers »

Meilleur acteur

Gary Oldman dans « Darkest Hour »

Daniel Kaluuya dans « Get Out »

Timothée Chalamet dans « Call Me by Your Name »

Daniel Day-Lewis dans « Phantom Thread »

Denzel Washington dans « Roman J. Israel, Esq »

Meilleur second rôle féminin

Allison Janney dans « I, Tonya »

Laurie Metcalf dans « Lady Bird »

Mary J. Blidge dans « Mudbound »

Octavia Spencer dans « The Shape of Water »

Lesley Manville dans « Phantom Thread »

Meilleur second rôle masculin

Sam Rockwell dans « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »

Willem Dafoe dans « The Florida Project »

Richard Jenkins dans « The Shape of Water »

Woody Harrelson dans « Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »

Christopher Plummer dans « All the Money in the World »

Meilleur scénario original

« The Shape of Water »

« Lady Bird »

« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »

« Get Out »

« The Big Sick »

Meilleur scénario adapté

« Molly’s Game »

« Call Me by Your Name »

« The Disaster Artist »

« Mudbound »

« Logan »

Meilleur film d’animation

« Baby Boss »

« Coco »

« Parvana »

« Ferdinand »

« La Passion Van Gogh »

Meilleur film documentaire

« Visages, villages » d’Angès Varda et JR

« Icarus » de Bryan Fogel

« Strong Island » de Yance Ford

« Last Men in Aleppo » de Feras Fayyad et Kareen Abeed

« Abacus : Small Enough to Jail » de Steve James, Mark Mitten et Julie Goldman

Meilleur film en langue étrangère

« Une femme fantastique » de Sebastian Lelio (Chili)

« L’Insulte » de Ziad Doueiri (Liban)

« Faute d’amour » d’Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russie)

« The Square » de Ruben Östlund (Suède)

« Corps et âme » de Ildiko Enyedi (Hongrie)

Meilleure musique de film

« Dunkirk », Hans Zimmer

« Phantom Thread », Jonny Greenwood

« The Shape of Water », Alexandre Desplat

« Star Wars : The Last Jedi », John Williams

« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri », Carter Burwell

Meilleure chanson originale

« Mighty River », « Mudbound »

« Mystery of Love », « Call Me by Your Name »

« Remember Me », « Coco »

« Stan Up for Something », « Marshall »

« This is me », « The Greatest Showman »

Meilleure photographie

« Blade Runner 2049 »

« Darkest Hour »

« Dunkirk »

« Mudbound »

« The Shape of Water »

Meilleur montage

« Baby Driver »

« Dunkirk »

« I, Tonya »

« The Shape of Water »

« Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri »

Meilleurs effets visuels

« Blade Runner 2049 »

« Star Wars : The Last Jedi »

« War for the Planet of the Apes »

« Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 »

« Kong : Skull Island »

Meilleurs décors

« Beauty and the Beast »

« Blade Runner 2049 »

« Darkest Hour »

« Dunkirk »

« The Shape of Water »

Meilleurs costumes

« Beauty and the Beast »

« Darkest Hour »

« Phantom Thread »

« The Shape of Water »

« Confident Royal »

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures

« Darkest Hour »

« Wonder »

« Confident Royal »

Meilleur son (montage)

« Baby Driver »

« Blade Runner 2049 »

« Dunkirk »

« The Shape of Water »

« Star Wars : The Last Jedi »

Meilleur son (mixage)

« Baby Driver »

« Blade Runner 2049 »

« Dunkirk »

« The Shape of Water »

« Star Wars : The Last Jedi »

Meilleur court métrage de fiction

« The Eleven O’Clock » de Derin Seale

« The Silent Child » de Chris Overton et Rachel Shenton

« Watu Wote/All of Us » de Katja Benrath

« The Nephew Emmett » de Kevin Wilson Jr.

Meilleur court métrage documentaire

« Edith+Eddie » de Laura Checkoway

« Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 » de Frank Stiefel

« Heroin(e) » d’Elaine McMillion

« Knife Skills » de Thomas Lennon

« Traffic Stop » de Kate Davis et David Heilbroner

Meilleur court métrage d’animation

« Dear Basketball » de Glen Keane et Kobe Bryant

« Lou » de Dave Mullins et Dana Murray

« Negative Space » de Max Porter et Ru Kuwahata

« Revolting Rhymes » de Jan Lachauer et Jakob Schuh

« Garden Party » de Victor Caire