50 years of independence

Friendships and independence blossom at AVATIL, a Lachine organisation that helps people with mild intellectual disabilities. TC Media/Sara King-Abadi Previous photo Next photo

A Lachine organisation celebrated 50 years helping people with mild intellectual disabilities live independently, and the AVATIL summer variety show Tuesday proved the clients also have a sense of humour.

“What’s a pretzel’s favourite dance move,” Margot asked the audience. “The twist,” she revealed to the laughing crowd.

Margot first became an AVATIL client in 1979. She lives alone and can partially thank the organisation for that independence.

“They taught me how to budget and keep dentist and doctor’s appointments,” said the retiree from the print shop in John Abbott College in 2008.

She lives in the same building as her boyfriend of 25 years, James, who she met at the organisation.

The AVATIL house on 40th Ave. and Victoria St. acts as a transition home for four or five residents at a time, for two-to-three years, where administration and counselling is provided.

Residents pay a modest rent and they cook, clean and grocery shop together. At the same time, they learn skills like budgeting, key to living on your own. The programs also fight social isolation.

“[The clients] need people they feel comfortable with and have the same needs and interests,” said Carita Dubuc, past-president of the board of directors.

The organisation runs two other temporary homes, one in Lachine and the other in N.D.G.

Family affair

Hannah Lusthaus—an AVATIL client for over 20 years— had two siblings move out of her family when she told her parents that she was next.

“She wanted to be more independent,” said her mother, Evie Lusthaus.

At age 39, Hannah lives in an apartment with a roommate she met while at the transition program.

The network of 200 clients are able to return to AVATIL for counselling and help if needed. A vacant “respite” room at the transition home can house a client temporarily.

“It helped her because it gives her support when she has difficulty, but also a community of friends,” Evie added.

The smiles, couples and friendships on display at the variety show alone prove the AVATIL is succeeding in fighting isolation and building a community.