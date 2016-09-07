Wheels rolling on new Dorval bike path

Cardinal Ave. will see 2.5 km of new bike path by July 2017. Vicky Michaud - TC Media Previous photo Next photo

new bike path is coming to the City of Dorval as part of the agglomeration of Montreal’s transportation plan.

The 2.5-kilometre path will stretch on Cardinal Ave. between Albert-de-Niverville Blvd. and Sources, and cost $3.5-million. Ultimately, the goal is to connect the new section to the existing path on Donegani Ave. Work is set to start next September and should be completed by July 2017.

Construction includes lighting work on Cardinal Ave. between Sources Blvd. and Thorncrest Ave., and traffic lights at intersections at Sources and Pine Beach Blvd.

Traffic mitigation measures, including maintaining traffic channels and possible night work, will be in place when construction begins.

The City of Dorval is expected to foot $400,000 of the bill.

A wider network

According to city of Montreal documents, the objective is to promote new cycling links between the boroughs, cities and Montreal centre. The cycling network will increase active travel and cycling for transport as opposed to only for recreation.

The goal of the agglomeration’s transport plan, set in 2008, is to have the cumulative bicycle paths on the island reach 1,280 kilometers. To date, about 330 km of new bike lanes were added to the initial network that is 730 km.