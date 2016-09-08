What’s in a name: Lachine wants your input

How do you feel about the name Parc de la Marina d'escale? Let Lachine know through a survey until Sept. 15. Archives - TC Media Previous photo Next photo

Renovations on the Parc de la Marina d’escale in honour of Lachine’s 350th anniversary have already begun, and the borough wants to take the opportunity to consult citizens on a new name for the park.

The borough feels the long-outdated marina could use a new name to reflect updates to the park.

Anyone who would like to suggest a new title—or feels it should stay the same—can share their opinion online at Marina d’escale (changement de nom) in the Info-citoyens section on the borough home page until Sept. 15.

The new transformation includes a small stage, rest area, splash pads, trails, skating area and greenery. Work is expected to be completed in December.

Visit https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/W9DLTC5 to share your opinion.