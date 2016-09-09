Olympic coach comes to Dorval

New WIMGYM Head Coach Claude Pelletier (centre), board President Sanro Zlobec (left) and board member Ann Zilberbrant sign the WIMGYM club ownership transfer agreement. Pelletier will take over as head coach and owner. (Photo: Courtesy - WIMGYM) Previous photo Next photo

A two-time Olympic gymnastics coach is taking the reins at the West-Island Montreal Gymnastics Club (WIMGYM).

Claude Pelletier, a former coach for the women’s artistic gymnastics team in at the Sydney and Athens Olympic Games, was named head coach and owner at the WIMGYM last week.

“Not only does Claude bring a wealth of experience at the provincial, national and international levels that will benefit all athletes, but the addition of new programming such as circus, parkour, boys’ gymnastics, and programs for children with special needs, will contribute to community development in our region,” said WIMGYM president Sanro Zlobec, in a release.

“Claude’s love of gymnastics and his enthusiasm for coaching is evident and we are thrilled to have him lead WIMGYM into the future.”

Pelletier is honoured to take on the position, and hopes to be part of WIMGYM for many years to come. “I am hopeful that my years of experience in sport and my approach to coaching young gymnasts will bring success and pride to the families who choose to enroll their children in our programs,” said Pelletier.

WIMGYM has been teaching gymnastics at all levels in the West Island for 40 years.