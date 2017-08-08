Every year, the Archéo-Québec Network offers the public an opportunity to enter places and meet people involved in archaeology. English history buffs are invited to the Lachine Museum for two activities, the weekly ArchaeoRally and a stone-shaping demonstration and workshop.

Each Saturday in August, the Lachine Museum will offer curious children and their families the chance to join a treasure hunt in the Maison Le Ber-Le Moyne to search for archaeological artifacts on the site. From 12 pm to 5 pm, participants will tour the site and get a taste of what it is to be an archeologist.

On Sunday, August 13, from 1pm to 4 pm, Craftsman Martin Lominy will perform the art of stone-shaping, demonstrating some ancient Aboriginal techniques in action and explaining the different types of tools and projectile points used by our ancestors.

« The stone work demonstration is pretty popular considering stone tools are emblematic in archaeology and fascinating to most people, » Lominy explains. « The public is always amazed at how efficient stone technology can be rather than the crude tools that we imagine. »

History lessons

Archaeology Month is a celebration of the subject with educational experiences for the public that promote the preservation of locales and artifacts with a goal to generate interest about the field in a new generation.

The activities at the Museum are not only occasions for the public to learn about history, but are also an opportunity for archaeologists to share their work with the public in ways that people can enjoy and relate to.

The men and women who work in the industry take the opportunity to bring awareness, share knowledge and offer demonstrations.

The importance of the past

The activities of the month are supported by Archéo-Québec, a non-profit organization that promotes Québec’s archaeological heritage. It also encourages networking and partnerships between its members in culture and tourism to help make it more accessible for everyone.

« Archaeology is accessible to anyone who wants to learn. Just ask an archaeologist, » Lominy says.

Made up of organizations and individuals like Martin Lominy, their passion helps to raise public awareness on the importance of Quebec’s archaeological heritage.

More information ville.montreal.qc.ca/culture/en/lachine-museum