Bay is bound to Dorval

With the opening of a Bay store in Carrefour Angrignon, Dorval residents were concerned about the Les Jardins Dorval location closing down. The Jardins have confirmed that the Bay has signed a long-term lease and has no plans of closing any time soon.

Many locals have voiced their concern as rumors circulated over the winter that the opening of the new Bay store in LaSalle could jeopardize the Dorval location. Added to these local rumors was the June 8th announcement that Hudson’s Bay Co. would be cutting 2,000 jobs across North America to help it compete in today`s market.

The Jardins Bay store employs almost 80 people and is a popular store for locals who are looking for higher end clothing and household items.

Founded in 1670, the Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC) is the oldest commercial company in North America.