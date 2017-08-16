Dorval Treasures

With summer`s end in sight, there is still time to enjoy some day trips and « staycations ». Earlier this year, Dorval residents were asked to compile a list of 20 cultural treasures in their area that make their city unique. They included some ideas to finish off the season like shows, public artwork, museums and more.

Historical Dorval

Number one on the list is the Dorval Museum of History and Heritage that was built as a stable house in 1874 and has exhibited the major events and people in Dorval history since opening in 2002. A new permanent exhibition, « Dorval, more than three hundred years of history », explores the timeline of the city through artifacts, pictures and stories.

Dorval Village has kept its character, architecture and historical landmarks are also on the list. This avenue is lined with various styles of houses and is also home to the town hall, built in a former water filtration plant.

Family Fun

Pine Beach Park and its many outdoor shows is a hotbed of activity during the summer, with the series of free events that take place on the Frank Richmond outdoor stage. The popular Novartis weekly concerts and the “Sunset Dance” series on Thursday evenings are just a sample of what is presented.

The Serge Nolet Auditorium offers Dorval residents an acoustic haven for concerts, family and dance shows, plays and their Night Out at the Movies evenings. The Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre is well known for its exposure of local and emerging artists and is located near Saint-Louis Lake, which is also on the list, helps it to offer art inside and outside, with a site that can also host concerts and events.

Other family oriented places included on the list are the Arboretum in Peace Park, the Dorval Aquatic and Sports Complex with its two pools and multi-sport gymnasiums and the library with its full slate of activities.

Local pride

Residents also listed the Montreal-Trudeau Airport, Windsor Park and its Hobbit Hole, the second oldest Mall in Canada Les Jardins de Dorval, the Dorval Horticultural Society and the heated outdoor pools and Jacuzzis.

Dorval is also proud of whom they are and the intangibles that make their town dear. The city is fully bilingual from the street to the City Hall. They host culturally relevant events throughout the year. Their Citizen Engagement is part of the local fabric, with 70 associations working together to make life better for everyone. A friendliness pervades and all are made to feel welcome.

For the locals here, 20 reasons to love their city was not enough.

Survey was made by Culture pour tous with the support of the Union des municipalités du Québec, Les Arts et la Ville and the FTQ Solidarity Fund.

For more info journeesdelaculture.qc.ca