Planes, Pilots and Passion

Nestled by the Montreal airport’s busiest runway is Stratos Aviation, a non-profit company whose dedicated staff are helping to groom tomorrow’s pilots, engineers and other aeronautical support. Their first Expo Aero Dreams held last Sunday was filled with activities meant to help visitors discover the industry.

Almost 50 exhibitors lined the parking lot, offering insight into the Air Cadets, universities and airlines, among others. All the companies, presentations and hands-on experiences were Stratos’ way of getting young people to embrace STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers and opportunities offered by this industry.

Naor Cohen, Executive Director and pilot at Stratos, is well versed in aeronautics. « Right now, the entire industry is suffering from a shortage in all areas, and especially pilots. This is a main reason for hosting our Expo Aero Dreams « .

He was pleased with the turnout and hopes to grow the event in the coming years. « Our mission is to ‘plant the aviation seed’ in today’s youth, to help them dream big and pursue careers and opportunities in the aviation industry, because they are often unaware of the careers and opportunities available to them! »

The free event granted access into the company’s facilities, including the airfield where a static airplane was parked to allow visitors to enter and visit some planes. A highlight for many both young and old was the flight simulation center that was open to the public. Flying a jet and landing an airliner were challenges many young people were allowed to try at this open house activity.