Dorval is Blooming in Bronze

The sculpting and landscaping of various greenery around Dorval has not only caught the attention of locals and visitors, but they have also garnered the city a « 5 Blooms – Bronze » rating during the 23rd edition of the Communities in Bloom National and International Awards Ceremonies.

The Bronze medal was followed by a special mention for the city’s topiaries project. Held September 16 in Ottawa, the ceremony paid homage to communities from all across Canada and the United States, as well as Northern Ireland, Belgium, Ireland, Croatia and Italy.

Communities in Bloom, a Canadian non-profit organization that aims to build civic pride and environmental responsibility through community involvement, sent judges Lorna McIlroy and Normand Fleury to Dorval. They praised the local team for their work and talent. They were quoted praising the city. “Dorval is proud of its past and takes great care of it. The City has 19 very well-maintained parks and its horticultural employees have shown their skills in the creation of 10 topiaries spread across the city.”

The judging is based on multiple characteristics, including tidiness throughout the community, environmental action under the guiding principles of sustainable development, heritage conservation efforts to preserve natural and cultural history, the diversity of the community’s urban forests, landscaping design and the quality of the floral displays.