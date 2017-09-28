Soapbox Success Stories

Three, Two, one…GO!

Dorval families came out in full force for this year’s Soap Box Derby. The 38th annual version was bigger than previous years and added some elements that made it a day-long family event.

Excited children and smiling parents lined Fenelon Avenue to watch the racers zoom down the hill. At the bottom were the two police officers using radars for the speed check. After many races, six kids became the heroes of the day.

The Group A winners, were the 7 and 8 year olds William Jacob, Jesse Ricard and Thomas Sauriol. In Group B, it was Nathan Lopez-Lachapelle, Philippe Durivage and Nico Del Bosco who came out on top of the 9 to 12 year olds..

« I love this event, » said the mother of four racers, Irene Florakas, who has come to these events for many years. « All my children have raced in the Derby. My eldest son is 13 now, and too old to race so he is volunteering instead. »

Local businesses

Each soap box car was sponsored by members of the local Dorval Main Streets business association. The winners of the day were happy and looking forward to the future races.

« Our prime objective was to offer a fun and exciting day for Dorval kids and families, but we also want to show case and encourage our local businesses, » says Béatrice Cuzzi, an organizer of the event and part of the 87 member association.

A local Subway, the Bar Laitier Nonna and Café Gourmet met the needs for lunches, coffee and deserts, and there was also a kiosk with Lory Fleurs, selling fresh apples flowers and honey products. Renaissance promoted their activities within the PopUp Lounge, where blow up couches and chairs were set up in the shade.

This year also marked the first appearance of some VIPs, as the École de technologie supérieure (ETS) came with a prototype single-rider car, and Bombardier showed off their own Soap Box racer built by some young engineers. Both were welcomed and admired by the kids and their parents.