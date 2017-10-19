Scouts prepared for package pickup

The Dorval Scouts will be collecting non-perishable food items for Dorval Community Aid on Saturday.

The annual « Hike for Hunger » was started by volunteer Jean Clement, and named in his honor last year after he died in the spring of 2016. After 23 years, over 2,500 boxes packed full of non-perishable food have been collected and donated to Dorval Community Aid through the generosity of residents.

This October 21, the door-to-door pickup will focus on Lepage to Sources (south side) and St Louis to Deslauriers (north side). If you are not in these areas, you can bring your donations to Courtland Park chalet at Stream and Carson, and the Windsor chalet at Roy and Dawson.

Scouting has been present in Dorval for over 70 years. Through a combination of outdoor adventures, community service, and personal development in different areas, boys and girls from ages 5 to 25 have become better prepared for success.