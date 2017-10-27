Across the universe, on earth

The Dorval Astronomy Club and other groups are presenting the 37th edition of the CAFTA Contest in collaboration with the Fédération des astronomes amateurs du Québec (FAAQ). The contest will judge the homemade telescopes that participants enter.

Prizes will be awarded for Beginner, Optical, Craftsmanship, Software and Technology and Research. Two astrophotography awards, Astrophotography and Advanced imaging, will also be recognized. A special Fred-Clarke prize will be given to a passionate amateur astronomer, on location, to recognize the scope of work in telescope making.