Landmark location to screen landmark film on November 16

For 20 years the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM)has brought audiences reality-based cinema from around the world. Created by local and international independent filmmakers, they have offered unique points of view that have opened the doors to dialogue and awareness about the issues of the day.

As the RIDM was born in Montreal, the city is a vital part of the festival’s identity. In celebration, landmark films from past editions will be shown for free every night during the festival in unique venues all over Montreal.

On Thursday, November 16, the film Mohawk Girls by Tracey Deer will be screened at the Saul Bellow Library at 3100 Saint-Antoine Street. It is a personal look at the lives of young girls from Kahnawake and a film that launched Tracy Deer’s career. She has moved on to adapt the film into a successful fictional TV series. The film will be shown in the Lachine social and cultural hub to reflect unity among communities.

The RIDM runs for ten days from November 9 to 19.