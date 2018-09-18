New appointments at the QESBA in Dorval

With Jennifer Maccarone entering provincial politics, two new appointments have been announced at the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA). Dan Lamoureux becomes the new President and James Shea will serve as the organization’s Vice-President.

Lamoureux had been Acting President of the QESBA since the resignation of Ms. Maccarone earlier this summer.

« English-language education and institutions are pivotal to our minority community and I look forward to working closely with our new Vice-President, Executive Director, Board of Directors and staff, » says Lamoureux.

He will also continue to serve as Chair of the Riverside School Board in Saint-Hubert.

For his part, Shea will also be in charge of the Western Quebec School Board in Gatineau.

Lamoureux and Shea’s terms run until the fall of 2019.

The QESBA, headquartered in Dorval, represents nine English and one special status school board across Quebec. Formed in 1929, it will mark its 90th anniversary next year.