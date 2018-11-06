Riding to help cancer patients

When Marie-Andrée Cyr found out about the Ride For Life fundraiser, it was a no-brainer. She says she had to take part. For Cyr, it was a special way to support a family member who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Cyr was one of 43 Novartis Canada employees that rode a bike for three days from Toronto to Montreal to raise money for the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation. The group raised close to $70,000 for the non-profit organization.

« Each time I was facing challenges during the ride, I had her on my mind, » says the 33-year-old Montrealer. « She gave me a boost. »

It was an emotional 600 kilometre trek for many participants. Other riders lost loved ones to the disease.

« Over the last 14 years, Ride For Life has raised more than a million dollars for breast cancer research, » says Novartis spokesperson Daphne Weatherby. « It’s a huge success. »

An estimated 1 in 8 women are affected by the disease. Roughly 6,500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Quebec.

Plans are already underway for the 15th edition of the Ride For Life.