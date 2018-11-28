Career boost for talented Dorval teens

Two promising young athletes will receive special bursaries from the City of Dorval to provide assistance and encouragement with their careers. Morgane Deslauriers, a competitive dancer, will receive $3,200, and Naomie Tessier-Antoine, a water polo player, has been awarded $2,890.

The money comes from the newly-created Citizens’ Assistance Fund (Fonds d’aide aux Citoyens de Dorval). Deslauriers and Tessier-Antoine become the third and fourth recipients.

« We created this so that all residents can benefit from some sort of funding to help with whatever activities they want to do. It could be for cultural endeavours or sports. You don’t have to be competing on the national or international level to qualify. It’s open to everyone, » says city councillor Marc Doret.

Dorval residents of all ages are eligible for the grants. A committee, comprised of municipal representatives, selects and approves award recipients who have applied. Winners can receive up to $5,000 each. The application is available on the city’s website.

« Our citizens should benefit from as many activities as they can, and this is going to help with that, » says Doret.

Helping dreams come true

For 17-year-old Tessier-Antoine, the grant will serve as a huge boost for her dream of one day competing in the Olympics. She’s currently a member of the Dollard-des-Ormeaux U19 Water Polo squad. It’s her third year with the team.

« This is just amazing. I know so many people that quit the sport because they can’t afford it, » says Tessier-Antoine.

She is currently enrolled in the Information Library Technologies program at John Abbott College in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Morgane Deslauriers trains at the Impérium Studio on Hymus Boulevard in Dorval. She’s been taking part in dance competitions for close to five years. Her favourite dance styles include hip-hop and street jazz.

Earlier this year, Deslauriers was part of the television dance competition on Radio-Canada called Dieux de la danse.

For more info: ville.dorval.qc.ca