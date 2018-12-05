05/12/2018 Mise à jour : 5 décembre 2018 | 19:15
Heartwarming fundraiser at Dorval Elementary

Messager Lachine-Dorval/Domenic Fazioli Grade 6 students at Dorval Elementary sold homemade bracelets and raised money for the West Island MS Self-Help Group.

Students at Dorval Elementary raised $340 for a good cause last month.  They sold handmade bracelets for the West Island Multiple Sclerosis Self-Help Group, an organization that supports Montrealers living with the autoimmune disease of the central nervous system.

It required weeks of hard work.  Beginning in October, a group of Grade 6 students produced the cloth bracelets at home and then sold them for a dollar apiece at the school’s Fall Fair on November 17.  The students sold 250 wristbands.  The remaining $90 was collected from generous donors in the community.

« It’s simply amazing. The students took it upon themselves to do this and they succeeded, » says Rosa Gatto, daycare coordinator at Dorval Elementary.

Motivation

The students who took part in the effort are Eva Perrazzino, Skylar Florack-Boudreau, Eva Neilson, Melina Mercuri and Emma Henker.  Perrazzino and Florack-Boudreau have loved ones who suffer from or have died from MS.

« It’s incredible. This effort has motivated other students into action. There’s talk of organizing another fundraiser for another cause, » says Gatto.

Last year, students at Dorval Elementary sold homemade bracelets and donated $172 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

 

