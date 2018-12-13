Clever Campaign at Dorval Library

The Dorval Library continues its tradition of boosting donations to the city’s Christmas basket campaign. For the 26th consecutive year, library users facing a late return fee have a chance to pay their fine with a non-perishable food item, toiletries or a toy.

The « Food for Fines » campaign, kicked off at the beginning of December, runs until the end of the month.

« We wanted to do something nice for the community and we thought the holidays would be the best time to have this type of campaign, » says Marjorie Le Cavalier-Parant, Section Head at the Dorval Library.

In 2017, more than 130 library users took advantage of the offer. Officials waived $216 in late fees.

« We don’t really have a goal for this year. We just hope people help a really good cause. A lot of them give even though they don’t have late fees, » says Le Cavalier-Parant.

Community Aid

Once collected, the items are transferred to the city’s Community Aid division. The five members of the department will put together holiday baskets that will be distributed to disadvantaged families across Dorval.

« It’s a win-win situation for everyone, » says Community Aid agent Sonia Spinelli.

Spinelli and her team hopes to create at least 150 baskets packed with canned goods, clothes, toys and even gift cards.

« Even if people decide to donate after Christmas, we will give it to people in need, » she adds.

The « Food for Fines » campaign applies to books or documents that were due after October 1.

The Dorval Library is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 9 pm, and on weekends from 10 am to 5 pm.