New Family Fun Zone coming to Grovehill Park

Beginning in mid-January, Grovehill Park will be transformed into a winter fun zone for children. For nine consecutive weekends, the public space will offer toboggan rides, games, outdoor fireplaces, igloos and even hot chocolate stands for moms and dads. Entrance to the site will be free.

The borough of Lachine gave the go-ahead to the project at its last council meeting, Monday.

« We noticed we have a lot of activities for families in Lachine in the summer but very little in the winter. We decided to change that, » says borough mayor Maja Vodanovic.

For now, the layout of the site on Saint-Antoine Street near 33rd Avenue is still being worked out and officials are trying to come up with a name for the temporary installation. Montreal-based urban design company La Pépinière Espaces Collectifs was awarded $76,000 to put the project together.

The firm has worked on similar projects in other parts of the city. « They have been very successful in other boroughs. They are currently developing it. We’ll wait and see, » says Vodanovic.

Funding for the outdoor fun zone is for this year only. If it’s a success, it could become a regular winter attraction.