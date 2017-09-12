12/09/2017 Mise à jour : 12 septembre 2017 | 10:26
LaSalle will run for Terry Fox once again

Courtesy– Terry Fox Organization The Terry Fox Run returns to LaSalle.

For the first time since 2011, a Terry Fox Run for cancer research will be held in Lasalle. Although many of the schools in the area have hosted Run events for their students since then, this is the first one open to the community in 6 years.

« This year’s Run is thanks to volunteers Anthony Marandola and his co-organizer Nina Maisuradze, » explains Terry Fox Foundation Quebec Provincial Director Peter Sheremeta. « All our Runs are organized on a zero dollar budget. It was Nina and Elena Dubinska who organized the last one, but they were not able to do so again. »

Until this year.

In partnership with LaSalle NPO The Knights of Columbus, Nina, Anthony and the Terry Fox Organization are planning to hold the Run on Sunday, September 17th.

Community members can walk or run the 5.5 km at this family oriented, non-competitive event. Participants are asked to sign up and raise money online by gathering pledges from family, co-workers, neighbours and friends.

The Terry Fox run will start at 7770 Boulevard LaSalle at 10:30 am.

To become a volunteer, send an email at qc@terryfoxrun.org  or call 1 888 836-9786

