Head strong talent earns head start

Jaden Weekes from LaSalle was among the 51 recipients of the 18th edition of Saputo’s Bursary Program in partnership with the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence. The 13-year-old tennis player was awarded a $4000 scholarship to support academic and athletic achievement on October 11.

After watching his older brother play with his parents, Jaden wanted to join in and at 6 years old, he started tennis himself. « I guess it was sibling rivalry that started it. I like to beat my brother. But he is really helpful when we practice together, » says Jaden.

Today, the whole family plays tennis, including his younger sister. He also finds support and encouragement from his classmates and friends.

The dedicated young man intends to use his winnings to travel to more tournaments and pay for training. He is currently working towards the Olympics with Tennis Canada National Coach Ralph Platz.

New Nadal

His father Elvis Weekes is very proud and spotted his son’s talent early. « I noticed his tennis talent around 5 years old. He had great reflexes and great hands and he started serving and volleying at 6 years old in his matches and was successful at it. »

A student of the game, Jaden’s father pushed him to try and play left handed, knowing that this was an advantage for tennis players. To help convince Jaden, he pointed out how Rafael Nadal, Jaden’s favorite player, was a south paw.

It is his confidence in his skills and his strength of character that has him face adversity with enough perseverance to win titles and stand out. On the weekend of October 22, Jaden entered the Première étape 14 ans et moins tournament and his confidence was put to the test.

His new coach is trying to modify his game and due to the new style of play he struggled through his matches. Even still, Jaden’s natural ability and drive helped him to finish in third place after losing the semi-finals.

His sights are set on playing in the Olympics and becoming a tennis pro, but the ambitious young man is also interested in a finance or banking career once he finishes professional tennis.