Christmas comes to the Carrefour

The Carrefour Angrignon has been taken over by Santa and his helpers. The yearly visit comes just in time for the kids to ask the big man for that really special present.

With the jolly old Saint Nick come the children’s carousel, cotton candy, popcorn, free goodies and fun activities for everyone. « We had a Toy Story show to welcome the holiday season, and makeup and elves welcoming the kids, » explained Carrefour Angrignon Marketing Director Marion Berdague.

Santa will be available every day starting November 30.

Santa’s schedule:

Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 3 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm

Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm