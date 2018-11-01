01/11/2018 Mise à jour : 1 novembre 2018 | 17:27
Dream shopping spree in LaSalle

Messager LaSalle/Domenic Fazioli Matteo, a 9-year-old who suffers from a rare disease called Hurler Syndrome, went on a dream shopping spree at a toy store in LaSalle Tuesday.

A 9-year-old boy suffering from a rare muscular disorder went on the ultimate shopping spree Tuesday in LaSalle. Matteo had three minutes to run around a toy store and take whatever he wanted.

With the help of his family, Matteo scooped up a Nintendo Switch, Lego sets, hockey gear – and a whole lot more.  He rounded up more than $2,500 worth of toys.

« He’s been through a lot. This is not something that happens every day or any day. It really put a smile on this face, » says Jonathan, Matteo’s father.

Matteo suffers from Hurler Syndrome, a disease which causes severe abnormalities in skeletal cartilage and bone.

Tuesday’s event was organized by the Starlight Children’s Foundation, an organization which grants wishes to seriously ill children.

« Seeing Matteo’s face when he walked in was overwhelming. It’s really emotional. For a few moments, we allow these kids to be kids again, » says Brian Bringolf, Executive Director of the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Matteo agrees it’s a day he’ll never forget.

