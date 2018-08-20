Washing cars for a good cause

There are many ways to support victims of domestic violence. A team of volunteers gathered in the parking lot of the Complexe Pointe-Claire shopping mall and raised more than $6000 for the West Island Women’s Shelter by washing cars and trucks.

The special event on August 11 was organized by Royal LePage real estate broker Melody May. She says it also served to raise some awareness to the issue.

« We need to educate and sensitize our youth to the situation, » May says. « We need to give back. »

Lise Archambault echoes those words. When the West Island resident read about the car wash on Facebook, she made the trip and donated much more than the $10 fee.

« I decided to help this good cause. I try to donate regularly to organizations, » she says.

« It’s really amazing how many people are willing to make a difference, » says Samantha Snape, one of the 40 volunteers who took part in the fundraiser. « It feels good. I feel so accomplished. I’m so happy I took part in this. »

Donations are still being accepted online at melodymay.ca.