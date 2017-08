Le policier musicien

Where else but in Montréal? This officer was on his lunch break and decided to play us a song. #SPVM #police #Montreal #quebec #canada #music #piano #amazing #inspiring #bluelivesmatter #respect #lawenforcement #musician #parc #Outremont

A post shared by Raffi Farkas (@raffi_farkas) on Aug 10, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT