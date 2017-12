Santa Express

A toy drive is underway in the west end of Montreal today. People are asked to drop off new or slightly used toys for children in need.

Toys can be donated at the International Arrivals wing of the Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau Airport. Pick up strated at 10:30 am.

There will also be an afternoon pick up at Concordia University (1455 Maisonneuve Boulevard) at 1:30 pm.

The collected toys will then be redistributed to Moisson Montreal at the end of the day by transportation services provider and sponsor Keolis Canada.