Legendary Saint-Laurent coach passes

Jack Baum, a former football coach who was a great inspiration to hundreds of players, passed on February 25th after a lengthy illness.

From the early 70’s, Jack played for St-Laurent. In 1974, he joined the Canadian junior football champs Laval Scorpions. He started his coaching career at Saint-Laurent four years later.

« We grew up together in Norgate and played at Cousineau Park. I was fortunate enough to have coached Jack in hockey and then work with him at the St. Laurent Football Association as a coach and member of the organization, » told former coach, John Cacchione.

A Bol d’Or finalist with Vanier College, he was honoured as coaching staff of the year in 1984 and 1986. He then continued his career at College Marie-Victorin and Vieux Montreal, as well as Concordia University and in France.

Tribute

His brother Alain Baum, who also coached at St-Laurent with Jack, recalls how some of his former players would call saying they couldn’t attend practice because they had missed the bus. « Jack would tell them that he would go pick them up. »

Jack was also a football clinic instructor for both Football Quebec and Football Canada.

« I know I speak for many of his players when I say that he was a very well respected individual who had a positive influence on many of us, » said former player and coach, Peter Koziris.

Among the many players that coach Baum helped groom and that went on to successful football careers in the CFL, there is Éric Lapointe, Marc-Olivier Brouillette, Shaun Daniels, Steve Zatylny and Paul Vajda. Jean Philippe Darche is one of coach Baum’s most illustrious ex-players, having played 8 years in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks and KC Chiefs.