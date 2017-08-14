Rodolphe-Rousseau Square: Urban Utopia

Rodolphe-Rousseau Square will be inaugurated on August 17 at noon as part of the legacy projects for Montreal’s 375th anniversary. Saint Laurent Mayor Alan DeSouza promises that the afternoon will be a great event for all citizens with unveilings, entertainment and special guests.

« It is fortuitous timing, » explains the Mayor. « We are not only celebrating Montreal’s 375th, the date also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the twinning of Lethbridge and our borough. The visiting Albertans will be able to enjoy this event as well as those we have planned for them. »

Steps away from the Côte-Vertu metro station on Edouard-Laurin Blvd., the square will be a central hub for citizens to meet and enjoy a break from their busy lives.

Within the grounds will be a terrace, a public market, a garden, art installations and a coffee shop, all ideas that were garnered from consultations organized two years ago. It will also host special events and shows from July 1st to September 30th.