Corn roast for the champs

A month-long competition will come to an end and leave Montreal is a little bit less polluted. Almost 100 people joined the MOBA led inter-company Mobility Champions Challenge to see who the most active commuter is. The competition was open to all active commuters, including walkers, runners, cyclists, and more, with awards to be handed out for multiple categories during this Friday’s Champions Corn Roast.

In an ideal bit of timing, the Corn Roast will be held on September 22 Park(ing) Day, a worldwide initiative to turn parking lots into parks for a day. The awards include the « Contagious Champion » who enrolled the most of their fellow employees in the competition, the « StrongWill Champion », for the person who did an especially long commute to their work and the « Tenacity Champion » for the employee who did their commute regardless of weather conditions.

MOBA/Mobilité Alternative have encouraged and set-up different methods to get commuters to use alternative transportation options like biking or public transit. Using the Strava app, participants joined their area’s Champion’s Club and discovered the routes taken by friends and co-workers, and tracked the competition in real time.