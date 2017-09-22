22/09/2017 Mise à jour : 22 septembre 2017 | 21:07
Ajuster la taille du texte

Pilot to Pioneer

Par
TC - David Cox Honorary street

A new residential sector has immortalized aviation pioneer and CAE founder Kenneth Patrick’s legacy by naming a street and placing a plaque in his honor in what was the Canadair Cartier Airfield.

Glenn McCavour, Kenneth Patrick’s grandson, spoke about a lifetime of achievements. « He would take what was old and bring it forward. I see that same spirit of innovation that my grandfather saw here in Saint-Laurent still today, and I am grateful that you honor him in this way, » he said on the September 13 ceremony.

A « Pillar of the Community » is someone who steps above and beyond to improve a neighborhood, city or country. Kenneth Patrick was such a man.  After being a pilot in WWII, he began an aeronautics company that had built a new facility in Saint-Laurent and engaged 500 employees by 1952.

Now, CAE is a corporation with 8500 employees and though it can be found around the world, its head office is still on Côte-de-Liesse.

This was a 2016 initiative, but the CAE and the city decided the inauguration should be held once the new sector was more complete.

Aussi dans Actualités :

Nous utilisons maintenant la plateforme de commentaires Facebook Comments sur notre site web. Grâce à celle-ci, vous pourrez laisser vos commentaires par l’entremise de votre compte Facebook directement sous les articles sur notre site web. Pour ceux qui ne sont pas membres du réseau social, nous vous invitons à faire vos commentaires via l’adresse courriel opinions@journalmetro.com. Merci de nous lire!