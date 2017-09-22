Pilot to Pioneer

A new residential sector has immortalized aviation pioneer and CAE founder Kenneth Patrick’s legacy by naming a street and placing a plaque in his honor in what was the Canadair Cartier Airfield.

Glenn McCavour, Kenneth Patrick’s grandson, spoke about a lifetime of achievements. « He would take what was old and bring it forward. I see that same spirit of innovation that my grandfather saw here in Saint-Laurent still today, and I am grateful that you honor him in this way, » he said on the September 13 ceremony.

A « Pillar of the Community » is someone who steps above and beyond to improve a neighborhood, city or country. Kenneth Patrick was such a man. After being a pilot in WWII, he began an aeronautics company that had built a new facility in Saint-Laurent and engaged 500 employees by 1952.

Now, CAE is a corporation with 8500 employees and though it can be found around the world, its head office is still on Côte-de-Liesse.

This was a 2016 initiative, but the CAE and the city decided the inauguration should be held once the new sector was more complete.