Looking beyond graduation

For 18 years, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has organized a Career Fair. This year is no different. Students, parents and general public are again invited to gather information on all post–secondary options during the October 18 and 19 event. Speakers, booths and more will try to inspire students to follow their hearts towards a future of their own making.

Schools from across the EMSB will visit during the day. Media guest emcees such as CJAD’s Eramelinda Boquer Catherine Verdon Diamond from City’s Breakfast TV, Cousin Vinny and Nikki of The Beat 92.5 FM, Tim Sargeant from Global News and Christine Long from CTV will be present.

A video with tips will then be shown followed by interviews with students enrolled in vocational programming. After that it is off to the kiosks.

From 6 pm to 8 pm, the Career Fair will be open to the community-at-large, where organizers hope that parents will take the opportunity to visit with their children to see what’s in store for them.

Both days will offer information kiosks staffed by academic advisors from vocational centers, cegeps, private colleges and universities, and will also feature speeches and support service exhibitors.

The fair on October 18 and 19 is taking place at the St. Pius X Career Centre, 9955 Papineau, Ahuntsic.