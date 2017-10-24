The Candidates speak 4/5

Each week, TC Media invites Municipal candidates to express their views on various local issues. Their response is published word for word. Their participation is not compulsory.

How would you promote the integration of immigrants in Saint-Laurent?

Nora Chénier-Jones

Projet Montréal

That specific issue is very important to Projet Montréal and especially our team in St-Laurent, considering that a vast majority of Laurentians are from numerous cultural backgrounds. This is why we defined clear actions to be taken in order to facilitate the integration of, not only newcomers, but also citizen that have been living in St-Laurent and are still having trouble integrating. Our plan includes:

Working closely with other government levels to facilitate the recognition of the newcomer’s qualifications and studies.

Improving the quality of communications with the residents by supporting language courses initiatives and providing translations in the borough’s communications.

Working closely with our community organizations and partners to find tools to help with the integration

Supporting local partners to promote cultural activities that would create a bridge between new residents and long-time citizens

Create an initiative that aims to connect the different cultural communities and promote the respect of their different values and peaceful cohabitation.

Multiplying cultural events and festivals and creating spaces for the diffusion of art and cultures

Alan DeSousa

Équipe Coderre

Saint-Laurent a la réputation d’être une communauté accueillante et ouverte à tous. C’est pourquoi :

Notre équipe du conseil est diversifiée et à l’image de notre communauté ;

Nous soutenons nos organismes communautaires qui aident les nouveaux immigrants à apprendre le français et à trouver un logement, des écoles et des possibilités d’emploi ;

Nous invitons les nouveaux résidents à adhérer à nos valeurs civiques locales et à vivre en harmonie ;

Nos programmes culturels et sportifs sont d’excellentes occasions pour les nouveaux résidents d’intégrer notre communauté et d’interagir avec les résidents de longue date ;

Je veux que tous les résidents participent pleinement à tous les aspects de la vie communautaire!

***

Saint-Laurent has a reputation as a welcoming community that is open to all. That’s why:

Our council team is diverse and representative of our community;

We support our community organizations that help new immigrants to learn French, and to find lodging, schools and employment opportunities;

We invite new residents to adhere to our local civic values and to live in harmony;

Our cultural and sports programs create opportunities for new residents to integrate and interact with long-time residents;

I want all residents to participate fully in all aspects of community life!