Landmark location to screen landmark film on November 14

For 20 years the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM) has brought audiences reality-based cinema from around the world. Created by local and international independent filmmakers, they have offered unique points of view that have opened the doors to dialogue and awareness about the issues of the day.

As the RIDM was born in Montreal, the city is a vital part of the festival’s identity. In celebration, landmark films from past editions will be shown for free every night during the festival in unique venues all over Montreal.

On Tuesday, November 14, the film Junior by Isabelle Lavigne and Stéphane Thibault will be shown at the Musée des maîtres et artisans at 615, Sainte Croix Ave.

As the film is a study of the world of junior hockey, the venue is a reflection of the sport’s place in Quebec as a religion.

The RIDM runs for ten days from November 9 to 19.