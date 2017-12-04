Westjet Wonderland

Just like the song, Westjet has its own Twelve days of Christmas. For the occasion this year, they started off their annual celebration in Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport for the first time and with a special guest. Quebec tennis star Eugenie Bouchard used her skills to break open each day of a giant advent calendar filled with free trips for the lucky winners.

A magical moment awaited 25 sets of travelers on Saturday, November 18 as they won 2 or 4 person trips to destinations where the airline flies, including Vancouver, Florida and exotic getaways.

Eugenie Bouchard was pleased to attend. « I was down south training, and I came back to Montreal for the day to give out these awesome prizes for the guests. I love Christmas and the Christmas spirit and Westjet really brought that alive today, » she said.

She is looking forward to next tennis season, but for now she is enjoying some down time at home.

Westjet has become famous for their annual holidays campaigns that started in December 2013 when they created a Christmas Miracle video showing travelers sharing their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus in boarding lounges in Toronto and Hamilton. The travelers then found gift-wrapped boxes waiting for them at Calgary International Airport.