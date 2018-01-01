Arming the Forces

The Montreal aerospace sector should benefit from a contract of more than $1.4 billion to Discovery Air Defence Services (DA Defence), one of the largest privately-held operating fleet of fighter aircraft. The Government of Canada chose the Dorval based company to provide its expertise in adversary air training for the next 10 years, with options for up to 4 more, leading to 600 direct and indirect jobs.

« We competed for a long term contract against large companies, like CAE, and won. We have worked for the Canadian government before, but they were looking for a longer term partner, and we are happy to be that partner, » explained DA Defence Director of Marketing Garrick Ngai.

The company signed the long-term Contracted Airborne Training Services (CATS) agreement as part of Ottawa’s new defense policy. It will be in effect as of October 2018.

« This is part of a two decade investment in military procurement and will generate significant opportunities to innovate. It will build on the world-class capabilities of Canadian companies. One of the areas Canada excels is training, and I am here to celebrate this company’s live environment tactical skill training it offers here and around the world, « explains MP Anju Dhillon who announced the investment.

DA Defense already has exclusive contracts for airborne training services with the Canadian, German, and Australian armed forces as well as eight Main Operating Bases across three continents.

« (This new deal) allows us to continue exporting Canadian know-how to the world. The other really exciting thing is the job security aspect. There will be over 100 jobs here in the Montreal aerospace cluster, and a majority of those in Dorval being good, middle class skilled worker positions, » company President Paul Bouchard described.

The future is taking off

Discovery Air Defense offers air combat training, medevac equipped aircraft services, air charter services, helicopter operations, transport and logistics support to the clients and communities they work with.

The company will provide their made in Canada solutions and team of highly experienced CF-18 pilots, weapons instructors, vehicle maintenance, engineering and support personnel to better prepare the Canadian Armed Forces for the future.

With aircraft equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities, they can provide the real world mission profiles and flexibility that Canada and the world’s leading air forces need.