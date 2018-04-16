Vanier College honours Oliver Jones

One Montreal jazz legend will honour another at Vanier College, on Monday night. Juno Award-winning singer Ranee Lee will host and perform at the 20th annual Vanier College Big Band Benefit Concert, a tribute to pianist and composer Oliver Jones. The J.L. Big Band and the Vanier College third-year improvisation ensemble will also perform.

Jones, a mainstay of the Montreal jazz scene who announced his retirement in 2017, hosted the annual concert for more than a decade.

“In 1999, [Vanier College] decided they wanted to establish scholarships for students in the jazz program [through] a benefit concert,” says Glen Ethier, coordinator of the Vanier College music department. Then-coordinator Nadia Turbide contacted Jones and asked him to host the concert, which he did for the next 15 years. “He would perform alongside the J.L. Big Band and our own big band, and talk about the importance of jazz in schools,” says Ethier. Jones is expected to attend the concert.

Admission to this year’s benefit is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Funds raised will support scholarships for Vanier music students.

“Expect a lot of great jazz, performed by the top students in our three-year professional program, as well as guest performers,” says Ethier, who has been planning the concert since September. “These are some wicked good performers, and everyone is welcome.”

20th Annual Big Band Benefit Concert

Monday, April 16, 2018 – 7:30 p.m.

Vanier College, Auditorium A-103

821, Ave. Ste-Croix H4L 3X9

Admission: $10 (adults), $5 (students and seniors)

Tickets available at the door or by phone (514) 744-7500, x7322

