Police warning parents to be extra vigilant in school zones in St-Laurent

Children will be reminded of safety in school zones in the coming weeks. Montreal Police Constable Brigitte Lévesque will be visiting many of the 35 schools in St-Laurent. Parents who sometimes dart into school zones with their vehicles to drop off their children will also be targeted.

Lévesque is a part of a specialized squad reminding moms and dads about the importance of taking extra safety precautions.

« We try to make them understand that they have to be careful. They have certain rules to respect, » says Cst. Lévesque. « We have to refresh their memory. »

During the opening week of school, the veteran officer gave out numerous information flyers to drivers outside English elementary schools – including Cedarcrest on Muir Street.

The document details fines drivers face if they commit an infraction.

Of note, motorists who pass a school bus displaying flashing red lights face a $200 ticket (plus fees) and nine demerit points.

Montreal Police remind motorists that traffic in both directions must stop while the school bus loads and unloads passengers. Traffic may only continue when the lights stop flashing.

« Sometimes parents are in a rush and they do things that are dangerous for children, » Lévesque adds.

Recommendations