Big League Bound

Vanier College has seen many U.S. visitors lately. A number of basketball scouts from American universities have made the trek to the Saint-Laurent school to get an up-close view of 18-year-old player Karim Mané. He’s considered a budding star.

Mané plays point guard for the Division 1 Vanier College Cheetahs in the Canadian Collegiate Basketball Association (CCBA). This fall, he began his second year with the team. When Mané completes his Social Sciences program in 2020, the 6’5 » athlete is expected to receive offers to attend numerous Canadian and American universities.

« There have been no fewer than 12 scouts here and the season just started. There’s Maryland, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Boston University, George Washington University, just to name a few. The list goes on and on, » says basketball coach Andrew Hertzog.

Mané is destined to play for a top NCAA Division 1 team – and possibly the NBA. The St-Hubert resident will tell you everything is going as he planned. Years of hard work and perseverance are finally paying off for him

« My dream is to go all the way. My ambition is my passion. I love being in the gym. That’s what I like to do, » says Mané.

In fact, coach Hertzog calls Mané a « gym rat ».

« If he’s not in the gym working on his game, he’s in the weight room working on his body, » says Hertzog. « His potential is off the charts. »

Senegal

Mané was born in the African nation of Senegal. His family emigrated to Canada back in 2007 when he was only 7 years old. Mané credits his parents’ sacrifices for helping him excel in both academics and sports.

« I want to one day repay them for everything they have done for me. They worked so much. They deserve it. That’s my why, » he says.

On the other hand, Mané rarely « hangs out » with friends after school because he’d rather spend time practicing his shot or dribbling.

« You have to make sacrifices to become an elite player in the NBA. I’m focused on the goal. I’ll do anything to make it come true, » says the student.

For now, Mané is concentrated on a more immediate goal – helping the Cheetahs win the National Basketball Championship.