New Association’s President

Former standout Spartan, Shawn Daniels, was elected new president of the St-Laurent Minor football Association. He will replace Kelly Dimitropoulos, who finished her three year stint and is leaving due to her unforgiving schedule.

Shawn started his career in Saint-Laurent in the 1980’s, then went south to play in the American university circuit before playing a dozen years professionally in the NFL and CFL (Dallas, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchwan, BC and Toronto). He most recently coached the Spartans midget team.