Wellington Place, your space

Throughout the summer the temporary pergola, bistro counter, covered terrace and self-service library in Wellington Square served as a central hub for residents and people visiting through the borough. Now closed, the area on Wellington Street between Galt and Church became a focal point for many of the celebratory events of Montreal 375th as well as a full slate of summertime activities.

Launched in 2017 as a pilot project, its future will be decided by Verdun residents themselves. After asking about their experiences, six themes emerged on how to improve for next year’s version. The public was asked to fill in a Réalisons MTL online survey to find out what is needed to make it better.

Respondents were asked about their level of interest on visitor comfort, expanding the space, more emphasis on the « seaside » theme, reducing the number of structures, easing access for pedestrians and adding more activities.

Verdun and the Montreal Urban Ecology Center continue to use a participatory approach to figure out the concepts. The Square is a three year project that will continue to develop. It will be installed on a temporary basis again next summer, but there is no specific return date set. A permanent development will be made in 2019 as part of the City of Montreal Pedestrian and Shared Streets Implementation