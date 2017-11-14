Landmark location to screen landmark film on November 15

For 20 years the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM) has brought audiences reality-based cinema from around the world. Created by local and international independent filmmakers, they have offered unique points of view that have opened the doors to dialogue and awareness about the issues of the day.

As the RIDM was born in Montreal, the city is a vital part of the festival’s identity. In celebration, landmark films from past editions will be shown for free every night during the festival in unique venues all over Montreal.

On Wednesday, November 15, the film Our Daily Bread by Nikolaus Geyrhalter will be screened at the Grand Potager at 7000 Boulevard LaSalle. The film is classified as Activist cinema, bringing to light the agri-food industry’s inhumane practices. It is being presented in an urban-agriculture resource centre in Verdun to bring awareness to alternate food production.

The RIDM runs for ten days from November 9 to 19.