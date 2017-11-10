Award nomination for Verdun writer

Kathleen Winter will be one of three authors shortlisted by the Quebec Writers’ Federation for the Paragraphe Hugh MacLennan Prize for Fiction at the Quebec Literary Awards. The Verdun-based writer’s book, Lost in September, tells the story of a homeless veteran wandering the streets of Montreal and Quebec City while the mind of the iconic General James Wolfe has somehow joined him.

« I’ve written since I learned to read at age 4. Before that, I guess I was toddling around carefully observing life, » explains Winter. Writing runs in her blood, as brother, Michael Winter is the author of five novels and three collections of short stories himself.

Thrilled to be nominated, Kathleen Winter is looking forward to the Quebec Literary Awards, which honor English-language writing in the province. They will be presented at a gala at the Lion d’Or on Ontario Street on November 21, the day after the closing of Montreal’s Salon du livre.

Winter began her career as a script writer for Sesame Street and journalist. No stranger to awards, her debut short story collection boYs was published in 2007 and won two awards. Her 2010 novel Annabel was a shortlisted nominee for the Scotiabank Giller Prize and the 2010 Governor General’s Awards, among other awards. Her other works have collected awards as well, and her prowess was recognized when asked to be a member of the jury for the 2016 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Writing about the world

Winter’s writing is inspired by the interesting adventures she has experienced and a taste for history. Through her travels, she has visited shipwrecks, battlefields and haunted castles.

« Writing these books has taken me to thrilling places. I based Lost in September on over 230 letters General Wolfe wrote to his mother from the time he became a child soldier until just before his death in 1759 on the Plains of Abraham, » Winter says.

Sponsored by the Paragraphe Bookstore, Winter’s competition for the Hugh MacLennan Prize are Heather O’Neill for The Lonely Hearts Hotel, and Cora Siré for Behold Things Beautiful.

The Quebec Literary Awards are a celebration of English writing and are presented by the Quebec Writers Federation, which is an arts presenter and professional and community educator, as well as a representative for Quebec’s English-language writers.

There are five prizes other than the Paragraphe Hugh MacLennan Prize with the six prestigious awards totaling $12,000 in prizes.