Archives Métro Flirt
LES PLUS RÉCENTS FLIRTS…
Beautiful Being
The first time I saw you, I found you beautiful, your beauty of course but what you release
Your assurance and what to say of your eyes with infinite tenderness.
Official that I inquired about you.
Single with children ..
You are a person who knows what he wants and by where he goes, something that I appreciated a lot of you ..
Unfortunately due to complications related to my health I had to miss some time so the possibilities of seeing you again was rather slim ...
But I kept hope because I knew I was going to see you again ..
During my recovery, I quit smoking because I knew it was something you did not accept
And if by some miracle you recognize yourself, you say that I fully assume my message because I am writing it with the heart and not by the ego who is afraid of having lost everything.
If you take it negatively
Then I hope our roads do not recroise anymore because to see you make me a lot of grief .
Lelayelle, 17 janvier 2017