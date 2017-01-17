Beautiful Being

The first time I saw you, I found you beautiful, your beauty of course but what you release Your assurance and what to say of your eyes with infinite tenderness. Official that I inquired about you. Single with children .. You are a person who knows what he wants and by where he goes, something that I appreciated a lot of you .. Unfortunately due to complications related to my health I had to miss some time so the possibilities of seeing you again was rather slim ... But I kept hope because I knew I was going to see you again .. During my recovery, I quit smoking because I knew it was something you did not accept And if by some miracle you recognize yourself, you say that I fully assume my message because I am writing it with the heart and not by the ego who is afraid of having lost everything. If you take it negatively Then I hope our roads do not recroise anymore because to see you make me a lot of grief .

Lelayelle, 17 janvier 2017