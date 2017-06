The girl in the bus Toronto-Montréal the june 8.

Hello, I travelled with you in the bus Toronto Montreal on June 8th during the night. We spoke together a little, but my level of English is not very good and I was not able to continue our discussion. I would like to know you... If you read this message and if you are interested, you can contact me at d.clauss@yahoo.ca

D., 10 juin 2017