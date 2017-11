Beautiful in Black Jacket

You went on the train at Crémazie around 21:10 today. Our looks crossed but I didn't dare to talk because you looked amazing! We both went down on Jean-Talon but you were headed to Saint-Michel and I was going to Snowdon... you wore a black jacket, blue jeans and a beige purse. I'd like to see you again! If you recognize yourself, let me know...

Handsome in Glasses, 9 novembre 2017