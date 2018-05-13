Cliquez ici pour envoyer votre flirt!
Important: Les messages seront mis en ligne après modération par Métro. Veuillez n'envoyer vos messages qu'une seule fois! À noter:
- Métro n'apporte pas de corrections aux messages afin d'en conserver l'authenticité
- Pour améliorer vos chances, soyez clair et précis!
- Ces messages sont publics, attention aux coordonnées que vous y laissez!
Archives Métro Flirt
LES PLUS RÉCENTS FLIRTS…
Miss Pink Vans
You got on the metro from Montmorency and got off at Beaubien, I came off to get a chance to speak to you but somehow didn't want to startle you.You stopped to talk to some charity worker and after that walked into a nail salon. This is probably likely to yield no result but I thought I'd try anyway.....I found you to be extremely gorgeous from the way your courtesy smile getring off the train to your walk and that funny eye roll after your talk with the charity guy. I'd love a chance to meet you for coffee maybe.
Mr Blue Hoody, 13 mai 2018
Nous utilisons maintenant la plateforme de commentaires Facebook Comments sur notre site web. Grâce à celle-ci, vous pourrez laisser vos commentaires par l’entremise de votre compte Facebook directement sous les articles sur notre site web. Pour ceux qui ne sont pas membres du réseau social, nous vous invitons à faire vos commentaires via l’adresse courriel opinions@journalmetro.com. Merci de nous lire!