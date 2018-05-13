Miss Pink Vans

You got on the metro from Montmorency and got off at Beaubien, I came off to get a chance to speak to you but somehow didn't want to startle you.You stopped to talk to some charity worker and after that walked into a nail salon. This is probably likely to yield no result but I thought I'd try anyway.....I found you to be extremely gorgeous from the way your courtesy smile getring off the train to your walk and that funny eye roll after your talk with the charity guy. I'd love a chance to meet you for coffee maybe.

Mr Blue Hoody, 13 mai 2018