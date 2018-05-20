Romantic for you

Its been a long time since i made a romantic debut but baby im going to keep it romantic for you and baby im going to take you to the sky see the light from midnight to afternoon we've been to the moon for you I'll beat up any goon soon or or later but lately it don't matter I'll make it i know I'm going to do it better step by step we will take this further girl I'll be yours your great lover keeping it romantic for you i thought i had nothing to gain girl you came changed my thoughts by getting in my head thinking about you again and again you gave me back my romantic game only for you i think of you by saying your name im going to keep it romantic for you im going to come for you baby i am what i am i want you to be my lady baby girl you got my head in a swirl you ain't got nothing to do alone just pick up the phone ill be there for you I'll get to you on my own baby you came when my heart was becoming stone I'm expressing my feelings through these words like Nikki Sixxx our relationship is good there ain't nothing to fix our relation is about perfect and ain't got to see no spesifics im not perfect but girl these feelings we have got each other on a romance effect i want to be the one your heart will select thats why I'm a romantic for you for i gave up on love I've been heartbroken i was alone while i see the world laughing at my face i was slowing down went to prison damn i have to pick up the pace but with you i found my place I'm not a prince but my heart will always be your palace girl you got me i hope our hearts will colide together you will be in my heart forever I'm not too smart but for love I'm clever your my lucky four leaf clover I'm your latino lover i always keep it romatic for you girl I'm honest with you i ain't no liar you will always be the girl admire will you be my love what will fuel my fire fill my heart with your love till it explodes like a tire I'm the sun i reflect you you are the sea i see my own reflection in the water for you i am the blusher to me you are my heart key keeper I'll always keep it romantic for you this is my longest poem so far in my heart you are girl you have always been you making me feel like a gangster lover like a wolf a howler changing my ways from worse to better give me your adress ill send you a gift and a love letter only you I'll flatter this is now and forever you are my only matter you make me feel better in my moments now and after i see you when i look in the mirror everywhere i went there you were i will always keep it romantic for you now I'm thankful because i got you in my life the only one for me my baby face girl the most beautiful love gave me another chance at loving again i saw you we we're friends at first we became lovers with a glance now we're on the path to the forever dance just looking at you baby you make me smile if ever you're far away from me i will walk all the way to you you are the other half of my heart ❤ i will walk that loving mile i know i like your style and with my love I'll make your heart go insane to wilde you are my heart and you'll stay with me nothing and no one can tear us apart we are one you and lets make it forever and I'd rather die than hearing you say goodbye baby you and i are meant to be can't you see that you have always been my quest to a higher destiny girl when you feel sad and in pain just run to me I will comfort you to make a pair of lovers it takes two now love has found me when i stoped looking and now a new dream has come true. To:Émilie From Yours and Truly :Manny You're Romantic Poet

Manny, 20 mai 2018